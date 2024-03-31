Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of a potentially pivotal week in the battle to remain in the Championship.

The Owls face two challenging away days over the next week as Monday's trip to Middlesbrough is quickly followed by a visit to fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking about the injury situation following Friday's draw with Swansea City, the Wednesday boss said: “Ian Poveda tried to come back, there’s Josh Windass, and I think if you look at these names they are players that can make the difference on the pitch. It’s difficult to say (who will be available on Monday), it’s just two days. It may be that somebody can be available for the bench, but maybe not.

"I think with Barry hopefully it was helpful to have 20 minutes to get a little bit of rhythm and trust in his body, but with the others we’ll have a look.”

Ahead of the trip to the North East, The Star looks at the injury situation on both sides as the Owls look to upset the odds and boost their hopes of remaining in the Championship.