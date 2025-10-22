Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards has spoken philosophically on the ruling that has allowed Sheffield Wednesday to complete a late loan signing outside of the transfer window.

The two teams meet at Hillsborough this evening coming off the back of contrasting 2-1 scorelines, with high-flying Boro having furthered their early days title credentials with a stunning home win over Ipswich Town last Friday. Wednesday once again put on a spirited display at Charlton Athletic but lost out despite threatening a dramatic comeback in a dominant second-half.

The last moments of that second half saw Liam Palmer pull on the goalkeeping gloves following Ethan Horvath’s injury time red card. With Pierce Charles out injured, Horvath’s suspension delivered the suggestion that the Owls would have to name a rookie stopper for the visit of Edwards’ in-form side, though Wednesday’s recruitment team were able to move fast to complete the emergency loan addition of Bristol City keeper Joe Lumley.

SIGNED: Joe Lumley will take the gloves against Middlesbrough. | Getty Images

Lumley, a former Middlesbrough player, arrives on a seven-day loan agreement in compliance with EFL Regulation 57. The ruling allows clubs to bring in a goalkeeper of ‘professional standing’ in the absence of another one available. Wales youth international Logan Stretch has been a regular on the bench this season, while the likes of fit-again Killian Barrett and Jack Phillips have also spent time around the first team.

“We made the lads aware of the situation with Ethan Horvath getting sent off late on against Charlton,” Edwards said in his pre-match press conference. “They (Wednesday) were always going to try to bring someone in. The young lad they would have had to bring in hadn’t featured before. Those are the rules, they’ve been able to bring in someone who has more experience, but we know he’ll be a very capable goalkeeper going in, so that helps them.”

Middlesbrough’s form of late has pinned tonight’s clash as a daunting one for Wednesday, who have won just one of their opening 10 matches in remarkably difficult circumstances both on and off the field. Hillsborough is likely to deliver a curious atmosphere this evening as home supporters prepare to acknowledge a mass boycott on attendance, though the away end is sold out.

Owls boss Henrik Pedersen spoke after the defeat at Charlton to play down the ultimate significance of having fallen to the bottom of the Championship table and told The Star that despite the likelihood of barren stands at S6, they were looking forward to the challenge of facing Edwards’ side.

SUSPENSION: Ethan Horvath (Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

“We are always looking forward for the next game,” he said with a smile. “It will be another fantastic test against a fantastic team, so now we have to rest really well from this game. We will need a lot of energy on Wednesday evening to compete and match this team. Let's learn from this game and then look forward to Wednesday evening.”

