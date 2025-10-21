High-flying Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards has taken time out of a team meeting this week to discuss the fan protests waiting for them at Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow evening.

Thousands of Owls supporters are expected to stay away from Hillsborough in the latest show of protest action by supporters wishing to bring about an end to the failing ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. Led by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, supporters have been encouraged to boycott retail, merchandise and matchday spending as well as walk-up ticket sales.

The match against Middlesbrough will see existing season ticket holders also encouraged to stay away in an effort to show the feeling of the fan base - and offer sight of what things could look like going forward should Chansiri remain in situ. A recent survey of nearly 5,000 respondents some 83 per cent of season ticket holders suggested they would not attend the Boro game. A tally of 88 per cent of season ticket holders said they would not renew their season tickets if Chansiri is still owner next season.

The away end is sold out and Wednesday evening should provide a unique atmosphere. It’s one Middlesbrough boss Edwards is wary of - and has discussed with his players.

“We’ve spoken about it and we need to turn up,” he said in a pre-match press conference. “There will be things going on that we can’t control and we can’t allow that to disrupt us or affect us. We’re expecting a different type of atmosphere and we need to look after ourselves and what we do. Now it’s alright saying it, but we have to go there and do it.

“The lads now have an understanding of it. The lads that are from here and that know the league and have an understanding of Sheffield Wednesday, they understand it. One or two of the new boys were a bit surprised about it when I spoke to them yesterday. We’ve talked about it because we don’t want anything to be a surprise, then we can just concentrate on the most important thing which is the football.”

Boro’s last outing saw a 2-1 win over fellow title contenders Ipswich Town in front of a fierce crowd. Edwards continued: “If you think of what we’ve just experienced on Friday night where it was electric, it’s going to be the opposite. It was right to address it and talk about it so nobody was surprised by it. We’re going to have to create our own environment and atmosphere, our own energy. That’s what we’ve spoken about.”

Several opposition managers have put on record their anguish for the position Wednesday find themselves in, with Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones having been the latest to do so after the weekend’s game. Edwards added himself to the list.

He said: “I don’t know all of the details so I don’t want to comment too much on that side of it, but it’s a magnificent football club with a huge tradition, a massive club, fan base with a great history. It’s not nice to see. They’re dealing with it in the best way they see possible. It’s a tough situation for them.”

