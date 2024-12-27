Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick, felt that the decision to send off Rav van den Berg against Sheffield Wednesday was the wrong one.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday came back from three goals down at the Riverside on Thursday afternoon, drawing 3-3 in the end in a game that was full of drama and felt like a win for the visitors and defeat for the hosts.

The Owls came out firing in the second half after Danny Röhl had rung the changes, getting two quickfire goals via Svante Ingelsson and Josh Windass inside the opening 10 minutes - and as they were chasing a third van den Berg received his marching orders for a second yellow just five minutes before Boro also lost their first choice goalkeeper to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Carrick felt like the referee, Anthony Backhouse, got the decision wrong to give his defender his marching orders, but he also spoke about how he found it unacceptable that his side let the game turn on its head in the way that it did.

“The sending off I don't agree with at all,” he said. “But to have the game flip like that, we can't accept that. It's very easy now to say we should have controlled it better, but I think we should have. It all adds up. There's a lot of things: it's positioning, decision making, there's a bit of mentality in there, there's a bit of all sorts. It doesn't take long to go in the other direction. All the good from the first half, it doesn't feel like it counts for much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro are at home once again on Sunday as they play host to Burnley in their final game of the year, and Carrick will be hoping for better this time around as they try to end 2024 on a high against the Clarets.