Late on in a service, the vicar would look up from his sermon to see a flash of blonde hair - and one of his congregation making her way out of the church with hushed apologies.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late-20s girl was a regular attendee at St Michael’s & All Angels Church in Penkridge and the vicar had grown used to the sight. Mid-sermon, there she’d go, awkwardly whispering “Sorry, can I just..?” while occasionally fumbling over a prayer cushion or handbag. The vicar had tried not to take it as a personal reflection of his story-telling. For a long time, nobody knew where she was going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was until somebody spotted her pottering her way into the churchyard following one trademark exit. Lauren Walker would make her way over the uneven paving stones with two cups of tea.

Somewhere along the way, she’d befriended two elderly ladies who would meet each week to spend time at the gravestones of their husbands. She’d help them tidy things up, pulling up weeds, handing over warm drinks on cold mornings and engaging in supportive conversation.

It’s a charming routine her father, well-known Sheffield Wednesday fan Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory, had no idea of until after her tragic death at the age of just 29. It was one of many tales on a theme that later came to light. Paul remembers a feeling of the penny dropping on why she’d so often speak of a lack of sleep. Only after she’d died had it become clear that she’d volunteered to stay up long into some mornings offering support to people struggling with their mental health. She sought no congratulation for these small acts of kindness.

Paul speaks to The Star via video call from his work as a transport manager and regaling these stories, there’s a bursting fatherly pride to the conversation. Once or twice he speaks as if she’s still with us and his voice wobbles from time to time as if reminded of the unimaginable tragedy of losing her at such a young age, from multi-organ failure in December 2023. Tears fill his eyes but a proud smile remains throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She had a heart of gold,” Paul said. “She’d never ask anybody for anything but she’d do anything for anybody. She was just that sort of person and even those of us closest to her, we didn’t have a clue of the half of it. A lot these stories only came out on the day of her funeral or after she’d passed. But she was just the most wonderful person and we were all so proud of who she was. She wouldn’t go looking for thanks, she’d just do things to help people that needed it.

“Her mum and I were there with her when she passed. We were there for her first breath and her last breath. She fought it to the last minute and it was incredible, she just had no fear. When I watched her take her last breath, I was looking at a girl with no fear. She was just special. She was a really special girl.”

The pair were what any parent ultimately wants from a relationship with a beloved child; they were great friends as well as father and daughter. Along with Lauren’s brother Dean, they were ever-present attendees at Sheffield Wednesday matches around the country, along with those of England at home and abroad. Tango’s big personality and tops-off trademark attracts the photographers and has earned him a degree of fame in fan culture across the country. Lauren operated in the background a little more and tackled on the miles back and forth on motorways for the camaraderie as much as the football.

Like her father, she made friends with fellow football supporters from all over the UK and on nights Wednesday weren’t playing and when work commitments would allow, she’d regularly head off to attend other matches at short notice. In her own, slightly more understated way, she too was a social whirlwind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A city together..

Last month, Paul stepped out of his car, made his way down the hill and towards the Director’s Entrance at Bramall Lane. Of all the grounds he’d been to with Lauren and co, this was one that was one of those that was more recognisable than the others; the home of Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals, Sheffield United.

United were playing against Leeds United and he was there not as a fan arriving to watch the game, per se, but as an invitee. Since Lauren’s death, he has been busily fundraising to donate defibrillators to football clubs and in time aims to ensure four are handed over to each of the 92 clubs in the country.

His donation has been made to both Sheffield clubs and the achievement serves as a city ‘ticked-off’ in his eyes, with efforts made to reach out elsewhere. He has clubs in mind next up and is utilising existing friends and contacts made throughout his decades as a supporter to reach out and organise fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In line with safety regulations, EFL clubs are already duty-bound to have existing defibrillators placed in key areas around their stadium of course, but Paul’s campaign aims to get further life-saving provision in place across every ground in the country. The campaign is called ‘Lauren’s Legacy’ and is inspired partly by the cardiac arrest Lauren suffered in her flat three years before her death. Nearly £15,000 has been raised to date in just over two months.

“As people were walking into the ground you could see people thinking 'I've seen that face before - what's he doing here?'” Paul chuckled on a trip to S2 that saw Unitedites stand and applaud the effort of one of Wednesday’s most recognisable supporters, with an image of a smiling Lauren placed on the big screen at half-time.

“They were great and very supportive,” he continued. “We got a standing ovation from all the Sheffield United fans which was absolutely brilliant. It brought the city and football fans together and that's part of what we're trying to do with all this. You can have rivalries, you can have banter, but the way Sheffield United fans have got involved with Lauren's Legacy does pull at your heart strings. We've had so many donations coming through, they've done bucket collections at one of their pubs. It's fantastic.

“We wanted to get the city covered. It was a special evening. Everyone knew why we were there and they put up a picture of Lauren on the big screen which was a very special moment, it was like Lauren was there looking down on me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His donation to Wednesday came some months earlier and it too was acknowledged ahead of their Hillsborough win over Stoke City on December 21 - a fixture exactly a year on from the day of her funeral and against the same opponents that the Owls had played just four days after her passing.

“Lauren’s Legacy is something we've been working hard to get going,” he said. “Everything has clicked together. I've made a lot of friends from all over the country following England of course and that's helped - I've been overwhelmed by how much people have wanted to help with what we’re trying to do. But that's all because of Lauren, she came with us on these trips and she was nationwide - everybody knew her.”

A space beside him..

Lauren was just eight months old when she attended her first Sheffield Wednesday match, tucked onto the hip of her mother Wendy in the Devon sunshine. Paul can’t remember the exact opponents, but had taken his family along on an Owls pre-season tour based around Exeter and Plymouth - Dean was a toddler and Lauren was still just a babe in arms.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was when John and the band were just starting up and they were there, banging the drum,” he smiled. “Lauren was there with her mum - her mum hates football - and she never woke up through any of it! From when she was walking she'd be coming to Wednesday matches and then came on board with the England matches as well.

“We had great times together. We've been to places all over, so many stories. I could write a book of stories about her, she would do anything for anybody. That first game back without her was so tough, it was like stepping into a ground with a piece missing. But the Wednesday fans were absolutely fantastic.”

It is that support from fellow Wednesday fans - and indeed supporters from clubs all over the country - that Paul credits partly with his getting through such a difficult period. His first game back at Hillsborough saw fellow Wednesdayites Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer approach him at the end of the match to convey the condolences of the squad, while Barry Bannan and his family have been especially supportive, he says. Bannan was Lauren’s favourite player.

Paul still goes to every game with Sheffield Wednesday and England and he still enjoys it. But there’s an empty space next to him that happy memories of time with Lauren only go some way to filling. Trips to the football are simply not the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I miss it,” he says, tears filling his eyes down the video call as he shakes his head in an unspoken request for a moment with his thoughts. Paul Gregory is a father pained in grief and he suspects he always will be. Through the Lauren’s Legacy project, he’s trying to direct that some of that pain for good.

Anyone wishing to support Paul’s campaign with a donation can do so via the Lauren’s Legacy website at redskyfoundation.com/laurens-legacy/.