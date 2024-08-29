Michael Smith's Sheffield Wednesday future still up in the air as deadline nears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Big Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith is a player that could leave Sheffield Wednesday before the end of the transfer window.

Danny Röhl expects Sheffield Wednesday target man forward Michael Smith to train with the club on deadline day, but suggested his future remains up in the air ahead of the closure of the transfer window on Friday evening. The Star reported earlier this month that Wrexham were among the clubs keen to take the former. While discussions have continued, as of our last understanding the two clubs were some way from reaching an agreement.

Speaking ahead of the Owls’ Championship trip to Millwall on Saturday, the German coach didn’t want to go too far into individual questions regarding transfer business but did hint the chances of Smith being allowed to leave the club remain open.

Röhl said: “He trained with us today and he will train tomorrow with us, I think so. I know it is for you always interesting, but we have to look at the next day and until the end of the window - if something happens, if not. For me it is more important that I make the focus on my players here. Until now Michael Smith is here, we know where we are. I spoke with him after the training again and I have my focus.

“My focus is Millwall now, of course we have the next 24 hours and we may have decisions to make or not, but to have rumours and try (to answer them), no. We will see tomorrow at 11 o'clock at where we are and then we can look back at feedback on the transfer window. But not today.”