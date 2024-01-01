Michael Ihiekwe was described as a ‘magnet to the ball’ by Ryan Lowe after Sheffield Wednesday beat Preston North End.

The big defender played a huge part for the Owls on Friday evening as they saw off the Lilywhites at Deepdale, winning several duels on a busy night in order to make sure that Danny Röhl’s side could finish the year on a high.

Ihiekwe got his chance back in the XI after a suspension for Bambo Diaby against Coventry City, and he certainly didn’t waste it as he put in a battling display that led to his manager calling him a ‘firefighter’ after the final whistle.

The 31-year-old is expected to start once again this evening when the Owls take on Hull City, and even though it’s been a tough time for him given his lack of game time, he says he always knew he’d be back in at some point.

“With any footballer you want to play week in and week out,” he told The Star. “And it’s been really frustrating for me at times, but I think as an experienced player I know how long the season is, so I knew I’d get my chance - I just had to make sure that I was ready and stay as positive as possible. That way when you get your chance you can give yourself the best opportunity to take it…