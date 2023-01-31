The chances of Michael Hector re-signing for Sheffield Wednesday may have taken a knock, with the defender now training with Charlton Athletic.
It was reported by The Star earlier today that a fellow League One outfit had shown an interest in the former Owls Player of the Season, and the latest news reaching us is that the 30-year-old is with the Addicks in London.
Darren Moore had said that Hector – who has been on the lookout for a new club since leaving Fulham back in May 2022 – had been given a few days off after going through testing at Middlewood Road, but it now remains to be seen if he will be back again.
The Star understands that the ex-Chelsea defender as had a couple of days training with Charlton, and reports have stated that he may well be closing in on a move to the Valley.