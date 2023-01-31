News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Breaking

Michael Hector trains with Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals as S6 deal in doubt

Michael Hector trains with Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals, Charlton Athletic, as S6 deal in doubt

By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

The chances of Michael Hector re-signing for Sheffield Wednesday may have taken a knock, with the defender now training with Charlton Athletic.

It was reported by The Star earlier today that a fellow League One outfit had shown an interest in the former Owls Player of the Season, and the latest news reaching us is that the 30-year-old is with the Addicks in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Moore had said that Hector – who has been on the lookout for a new club since leaving Fulham back in May 2022 – had been given a few days off after going through testing at Middlewood Road, but it now remains to be seen if he will be back again.

The Star understands that the ex-Chelsea defender as had a couple of days training with Charlton, and reports have stated that he may well be closing in on a move to the Valley.

Charlton AthleticDeadline dayLeague One