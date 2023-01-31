Michael Hector trains with Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals, Charlton Athletic, as S6 deal in doubt

The chances of Michael Hector re-signing for Sheffield Wednesday may have taken a knock, with the defender now training with Charlton Athletic.

It was reported by The Star earlier today that a fellow League One outfit had shown an interest in the former Owls Player of the Season, and the latest news reaching us is that the 30-year-old is with the Addicks in London.

Darren Moore had said that Hector – who has been on the lookout for a new club since leaving Fulham back in May 2022 – had been given a few days off after going through testing at Middlewood Road, but it now remains to be seen if he will be back again.