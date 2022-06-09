Message from former pro dad offers insight into plan for exciting Sheffield Wednesday youngster

Teenager Bailey Cadamarteri, the son of former Everton and Bradford City forward Danny – now a coach in the Sheffield United youth set-up – has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him continue his immense progress at Middlewood Road.

The striker wasn’t able to sign a pro deal until he turned 17 and though there were twists and turns in the contract negotiations, supporters well versed in his scoring record at youth level have expressed their delight in the big news.

The question for Cadamarteri now is what comes next. Physically advanced for his age, Owls first team manager Darren Moore has spoken of how impressed he has been in the youngster’s efforts in senior training and often outlined his desire to keep him developing at the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Everton man Danny Cadamarteri is the father of Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey.

The club are not expected to farm the striker out on loan this season with a focus on establishing himself in the club’s junior teams.

Following the confirmation of the teenager’s new deal, his father wrote on Twitter to express his pride and make a simple suggestion – that the hard work only starts now.

“Well done mate really proud of your achievements ‘so far’,” he wrote. “We supply the support. You have put the work in.

“Time to work even harder now, establish yourself in the 18s & 23s and then push for the next step.