Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle has not had everything his own way this season - but his recent form has emboldened his status as a future Premier League stopper in waiting.

The Brighton & Hove Albion youngster, who is in his second loan stint with Wednesday having played a starring role in their mammoth survival effort last season. A man of the match performance in their win over Stoke City over the weekend saw him accept the adulation of supporters - some of whom were doubters in a downturn in form he admitted earlier in the campaign.

A remarkable double-save and a penalty stop from the foot of Tom Cannon earned him the star role in the 2-0 Stoke win and capped an ever-building return to some of the best displays from an England’s under-21 goalkeeper Owls boss Danny Röhl believes will go to the very top of the English game.

A clearly delighted Beadle told The Star post-match: “Everyone grows up dreaming of those moments that you can step up and help the team in big moments in front of a big crowd. To get three points with 10 men, it was an unbelievable effort from the boys. For us, we’re so good out of possession and countering on teams so with them having a bit more of the ball, we knew we’d have those chances and it was about taking them.

“At half-time, I can honestly say we knew we were going to win that game and that we’d have those moments. We took the chances. Baz said a bit, Josh says a lot and then the Gaffer comes in for his tactical bit and gives us that bit of motivation.”

Beadle speaks with a boyish enthusiasm but with a calm assurance beyond his 20 years. Leaner form earlier in the season was overcome with help from sports psychology, he suggested, but when it comes to the nuts and bolts of training very little has changed. It’s an insight into the confidence he has in the work of goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo, a long-time mentor, and the support received by the likes of Pierce Charles and Ben Hamer.

“I do a bit of work behind the scenes on the mental side of things,” he said. “I won’t talk too much about that but otherwise not a lot has changed. People keep asking me that but my approach is the same, my training has been the same. I’m just making good saves at the moment so long may it continue.”

His penalty save from Cannon was his first of the season and killed off rising Stoke momentum heading into the final minutes of Saturday’s game. Delivering a look at the midweek workings and research that go into such a save, the young keeper said: “Before each game Sal and the analysts give us all the videos of players taking them and a picture of the goal and where they go.

“We go through all that and you come up with an idea of where you’re going to dive. On the day you have to be a bit careful, you can’t just go on the data, there’s feel to it. But there was a clear pattern of what he was doing so it made it clear what side I needed to go. A lot of it is instinct but you do rely and trust in the numbers a little bit. Different people make different decisions in different moments, but there was a clear idea of what he was doing. It was good to make the save.”