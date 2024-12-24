Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has proven himself to be a manager that has no issues in making a headline or two in a press conference during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Some managers will actively avoid it, pumping out monotone answers to each question while keeping their innermost thoughts to themselves. Rocking the boat is not for everyone.

Röhl speaks candidly and the boat wobbles often. He’s a fiercely intelligent and meticulously prepared individual that went into the last weeks of last season speaking about the assurances he would need to continue his progress at S6 before penning a new long-term contract. In recent weeks he has spoken about Wednesday’s forthcoming January transfer window and ambitions needing to match his. He publicly punches up in a way we’ve perhaps never seen from an Owls boss.

But when it comes to his players, his modus operandi is to be protective. As recently as his post-match press conference following the weekend’s win over Stoke City, he pointedly paid reference to Yan Valery’s performance and suggested some supporters had been ‘harsh’ in their summation of him. There was a feeling perhaps he was directing his words to some in the room as well.

Potters-slaying hero James Beadle received similar public backing earlier this season, so too Ike Ugbo. It is a theme that was evident right from the very start of his time in South Yorkshire - and so a return to the Riverside on Boxing Day sparks memories of an about-turn that took all by surprise.

A 2-0 defeat on Teesside on April Fools Day flattered a tepid and tired performance. And entering the room with an air of fury, Röhl produced his spikiest post-match press conference to date, accusing players of ‘walking instead of doing their job’. A 2-0 win at QPR followed days later and Wednesday went six unbeaten to seal an unlikely survival on the last day of the season.

“It is a tough one away, last season we felt this and I think it was a crucial moment in the second half of the survival,” Röhl told The Star over the weekend. “It was the first time I criticised my team in public, I don't normally do this, then we were six or seven games unbeaten. I think Sheffield Wednesday now come from a different position. We understand how to break down our football, with our tools, it is not so easy to play against us. Especially away!”

Wednesday trained in the morning of Christmas Eve and will head to Middlewood Road on the afternoon of Christmas Day before heading north. They’ll meet a Middlesbrough side in good form and currently occupying the sixth play-off place in a congested Championship table. This time, they made the trip in a very different place and yet another away win is at the forefront of the Owls’ plans.

“The big thing is that at the moment we have 32 points after 22 games,” Röhl continued. “It is not so bad. We can look up and see we are just two points to the play-offs right now (the gap was stretched to three after West Brom’s win over Bristol City on Sunday). We can do something here, but you can see it is always hard, close, tight. The crowd was there in the second half, we created an energy and we celebrated together. I think it's a good present for everyone around the club heading into Christmas.”