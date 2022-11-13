Meetings to be held as Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer activity begins to ramp up

Owls boss Darren Moore has already spoken about the need to bring in a defender after key man Ben Heneghan was ruled out for several months – potentially until the end of the season – with surgery required on a knee injury picked up in the draw at Lincoln City last month.

And it seems likely Wednesday will seek to strengthen the squad further in order to boost their promotion ambitions with such fierce competition at the top of the League One table.

Asked what the process looks like at this stage of the season, six weeks or so until the winter transfer window opens, Moore told The Star things are beginning to ramp up.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

“The recruitment team do touch base with me, but during the season they kind of leave me to get on with team matters,” he said. “Behind the scenes, all the information and data is being collated.

“We’re at a point about now, with the one game week, where we start to have meetings. In the afternoons and early evenings I’ll sit down with them and be more detailed in our approach. It gives us the chance to look at where we’re at with the squad.

“And over the next few weeks we’re getting towards the halfway point of the season where you’re able to analyse and look back at the halfway point. All these things are taken into perspective now.”

Communication on the transfer front won’t just be internal, either, as Moore starts to field calls from the football world.

He said: “What starts happening is that my phone starts going now and it gets incredibly busy with agents, advisors, representatives of players ringing up drip-feeding potential targets we can be looking at and potential players that want to be a part of what we’re doing here.