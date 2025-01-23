Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday will soon make a decision on whether Japanese defender, Ryo Hatsuse, will become an Owl - and it’s a deal that would make sense.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old left back spent a bit of time training with Wednesday this month as he sought to show Röhl and his technical team what he’s got in his locker, and Danny Röhl suggested that he’d done well with the time that he was given at Middlewood Road.

Having won a couple of league titles with Vissel Kobe in the last couple of years it has become clear that the former Gamba Osaka man is eager to explore options further afield as the next move in his career, and it could well be that he lands up with a chance to prove himself in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It sounds that way,” Alex said regarding whether the Hatsuse has made a good impression. “Word from the training ground is that he’s impressed, and Danny Röhl has said as much in the conversation what we’ve had with him. That’s one that may well be a go-er depending on what they want to do…

“It sounds good, and it’s an area that Wednesday could do with strengthening. Max Lowe has been kind of pulled into the left centre back role, and looking forward if you can get him (Hatsuse) here for a period of time then - whether Marvin Johnson is around or not - it’s an area that historically Wednesday haven’t been that strong on. If he can come in and make an impact then all power to them.”

The manager, meanwhile, was asked about Hatsuse’s situation after the game against Bristol City on Wednesday night, and he suggested that there may be a conclusion in the coming days.

“First of all he trained with us,” Röhl told Radio Sheffield. “And now we have to make a decision. This is also a process, and all these things are important for the next couple of days. We need to make good decisions together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check out the video at the top of the page for a short clip of what’s in store, and you can also expect our thoughts on Shea Charles, the possibility of signing Ryo Hatsuse, and plenty more.

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann