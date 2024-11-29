Max Lowe knows all about the challenge of rising through the ranks at a young age and believes the younger Sheffield Wednesday players he shares a dressing room with have been given a fine opportunity to make the most of

The Owls left-back, who has been a standout performer in recent weeks since his shift to the left of a back three, played for England at several youth levels and came through at Derby County as a teenager. Two Championship promotions later, he’s delivering a sense of calm to the Wednesday side - and even at the age of 27 is something of an elder stateman to some of his younger colleagues.

A little over 13 months into the role, Wednesday’s coaching staff has been praised for its record of improving players and the hope is that strides made with the likes of James Beadle and Shea Charles can entice Premier League clubs into allowing some of their bright starlets out on loan to Hillsborough in January.

But there have been strides made close to home, too, with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Gabriel Otegbayo, Pierce Charles and Sean Fusire having impressed in their first team opportunities. After years of criticism of an inability to bring academy players through to the first team with regularity.

With Danny Röhl not shy of offering opportunities, Lowe believes Wednesday are harbouring the right sort of environment to allow talented young players to flourish - and it is up to them to really grab onto those chances and make them count. So far, he believes, they are doing so.

“One hundred per cent,” he said. “I think what the young players really need to understand is that they’ve got a great opportunity here. And they’re doing well. For example, when we’re senior players out on the pitch and we see Gab coming in like he did at Brentford, we’re full of confidence knowing he can have a massive impact on the game.

“When he came on against Norwich, he did some things that you don’t necessarily expect from a young lad and that’s incredible, a young player coming on to make his league debut. It was the same with Sean. I don’t think it’s a secret, we’ve got a good group of academy lads coming through here.”