"Matches up" Expert lifts lid on Sheffield Wednesday new signing Yan Valery
The France-born Tunisia international became the Owls’ third signing of the transfer window after those of Ben Hamer and Max Lowe for what was described as an ‘undisclosed fee’ from French club Angers SCO. He strengthens Röhl’s options on the right of defence - though he is able to play in other positions.
Though he spent the bulk of his young career in England with Southampton and in a brief loan spell at Birmingham City, not a great deal is known yet by Wednesday supporters on what Valery has to offer.
We asked Thomas Wiseman, a writer for Get France Football News and Angers fan, to offer the inside track on what Owls fans can expect from their newest man.
How would you best describe Yan Valery in terms of playing style?
He's a progressive fullback. Valery likes to carry the ball forwards, maybe take on a man or combine with his teammate inside. For Angers, he got a lot of time on the ball during our games. But this does lead him to getting caught out if the ball is lost high up.
Is there any surprise at the Angers end that Valery has moved on?
Nope. A significant portion of supporters wanted the move for him. For Valery personally, he's expressed the want to return to England, which is somewhere he's become accustomed to and prefers. I was surprised he stayed on after the relegation in 2023. One of the connections he had joining Angers was Sofiane Boufal, who he'd known from his time at Southampton. Boufal however had earlier left in the winter transfer window.
How much of a part did he play in Angers' promotion last season?
He was a main stay in the team (he ranked third for most minutes played) and in a defence that was practically impervious during the 1st half of the campaign. So his contribution to the miraculous promotion we achieved was significant.
Word is that Wednesday want to push on with a move to Danny Röhl’s preference for a highly technical and high intensity style of play. Will Valery suit that?
I think this matches up with his wants and desires you see when he plays. Technically he's sound enough on the ball but his crossing lets him down often when he makes or finds himself in a good wide space. Defensively he's solid on the front foot, in one-on-ones but positionally he has been found out and did sometimes lose concentration that led to opposing chances and goals.
Can Valery play any other positions other than right-back?
In his first season in Ligue 1 he did drop in as a right-sided centre back in a back five. It did allow him more freedom to roam forward with the ball which in a better suited side, with some cover, I could see him being a strong asset. Defensively in that position the same applies to what I've already said however the context of the team/season is important because the defence overall was dreadful.