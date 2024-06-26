"Matches up" Expert lifts lid on Sheffield Wednesday new signing Yan Valery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Sheffield Wednesday defender Yan Valery has the attributes to flourish in Danny Röhl’s preferred style of play, according to a football writer who has seen plenty of him.

The France-born Tunisia international became the Owls’ third signing of the transfer window after those of Ben Hamer and Max Lowe for what was described as an ‘undisclosed fee’ from French club Angers SCO. He strengthens Röhl’s options on the right of defence - though he is able to play in other positions.

Though he spent the bulk of his young career in England with Southampton and in a brief loan spell at Birmingham City, not a great deal is known yet by Wednesday supporters on what Valery has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked Thomas Wiseman, a writer for Get France Football News and Angers fan, to offer the inside track on what Owls fans can expect from their newest man.

How would you best describe Yan Valery in terms of playing style?

He's a progressive fullback. Valery likes to carry the ball forwards, maybe take on a man or combine with his teammate inside. For Angers, he got a lot of time on the ball during our games. But this does lead him to getting caught out if the ball is lost high up.

Is there any surprise at the Angers end that Valery has moved on?

Nope. A significant portion of supporters wanted the move for him. For Valery personally, he's expressed the want to return to England, which is somewhere he's become accustomed to and prefers. I was surprised he stayed on after the relegation in 2023. One of the connections he had joining Angers was Sofiane Boufal, who he'd known from his time at Southampton. Boufal however had earlier left in the winter transfer window.

How much of a part did he play in Angers' promotion last season?

He was a main stay in the team (he ranked third for most minutes played) and in a defence that was practically impervious during the 1st half of the campaign. So his contribution to the miraculous promotion we achieved was significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Word is that Wednesday want to push on with a move to Danny Röhl’s preference for a highly technical and high intensity style of play. Will Valery suit that?

I think this matches up with his wants and desires you see when he plays. Technically he's sound enough on the ball but his crossing lets him down often when he makes or finds himself in a good wide space. Defensively he's solid on the front foot, in one-on-ones but positionally he has been found out and did sometimes lose concentration that led to opposing chances and goals.

Can Valery play any other positions other than right-back?