Match Report: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Hull City 2 - Late drama condemns Owls to another draw

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a controversial 2-2 draw with struggling Hull City today.

The Owls appeared to be heading for a much-needed victory after Gary Hooper's second half brace cancelled out Frazier Campbell's 21st minute opener.

At 2-1, Wednesday felt they should have been given a penalty when Adam Reach's effort appeared to be blocked by Michael Dawson's arm. Head coach Carlos Carvalhal was sent off for protesting too much.

And Dawson had the final word, scoring a dramatic equaliser in added on time to sentence Wednesday to a fourth straight draw.

Carvalhal shuffled his pack, making three changes to his starting eleven. He handed recalls to Marco Matias, Jacob Butterfield and Gary Hooper. Kieran Lee, David Jones and Lucas Joao made way.

It was Matias' first start of the season, having featured three times as a substitute. He was deployed on the right hand side of midfield and struggled to get into the contest.

With Tom Lees still sidelined by a groin injury, Joost van Aken partnered Glenn Loovens at centre-back for the second game in a row.

Wednesday made a bright start, with Adam Reach latching on to Barry Bannan's pass and drilling a shot from long range well wide inside the opening minute.

But Hull, languishing in the lower reaches of the table, responded in a positive fashion and Campbell blazed over following a Jarrod Bowen corner.

It was a cagey, tactical battle prior to the Tigers opening the scoring in the 21st minute through Campbell, who cut inside and fired low into the bottom corner after good play by Markus Henriksen.

Yet again the Owls lacked quality and creativity in the final third and the visitors always posed a threat on the counter attack. It took an important interception by Loovens to prevent Bowen from breaking clear after van Aken cheaply gave the ball away. In trying to make amends for his error, van Aken slid in and brought down Henriksen. He caught the Dane late and was cautioned by Premier League referee Mike Jones.

Carvalhal felt his team were ready to be more attack-minded after tightening things up at the back but Wednesday failed to register a single shot on target in the first period.

Gary Hooper side-footed home Morgan Fox's centre but the striker was adjudged to have stayed into an offside position and the effort was disallowed.

The frustration was mounting at S6 and there were some boos which greeted the half-time whistle. Some of the jeers were aimed at Jones, who was fussy with his decision-making.

After a sluggish attacking performance, Carvalhal freshened things up at the interval, putting on Kieran Lee and Jordan Rhodes.

Ironic cheers reverberated around the ground after Steven Fletcher forced Allan McGregor into a comfortable save in the 53rd minute.

Soon after Carvalhal added extra physicality to his forward line by throwing on Atdhe Nuhiu at the expense of Steven Fletcher.

Rhodes headed tamely at McGregor after a fine delivery by Liam Palmer as the Owls pressed for an equaliser.

It was one way traffic, with the hosts pushing Hull further and further back into their own half.

Reach was desperately unlucky not to level things up after a mazy run. His low right foot drive struck the post and Max Clark produced an excellent tackle to block Rhodes' follow up.

Wednesday continued to pile on the pressure and Hooper turned sharply and rifled the ball into the roof of the net from the edge of the area. The linesman initially ruled it out for offside but Jones consulted with his linesman and reverse his decision.

All the momentum was with the Owls and Nuhiu's header from Palmer's looping cross was deflected narrowly over.

Hull were camped inside their own half and Wednesday had a strong penalty appeal waved away in the 82nd minute when Michael Dawson appeared to block Reach's goalbound shot with his arm. The hosts recycled the ball and Bannan fired wide.

Carvalhal and his staff were left incensed by the decision and Jones sent Carvalhal to the stands for his protests.

With five minutes left, the Owls' pressure paid off when Hooper drilled in from an acute angle after a good header down by the influential Nuhiu.

Nuhiu could have made the game safe but dragged a left foot attempt well wide.

And the Tigers snatched an unlikely draw deep into added on time when Dawson fired home.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, van Aken, Loovens, Fox; Matias (Rhodes HT), Butterfield (Lee HT), Bannan, Reach; Fletcher(Nuhiu 55), Hooper. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Venancio, Jones, Wallace, Nuhiu.

Hull: McGregor; Tomori, Dawson, Mazuch, Clark; Larsson, Stewart; Bowen (Toral 75), Henriksen (Grosicki 87), Irvine; Campbell (Dicko 78). Substitutes: Marshall, Meyler, Goebel, Aina.

Referee: Mike Jones