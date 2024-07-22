Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Red Bull Salzburg’s former Liverpool coach Pep Lijnders believes the spirit at ‘massive club’ Sheffield Wednesday can stand them in good stead for the forthcoming season.

Speaking after his side won out 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Austria, the Dutchman spoke glowingly on the way Wednesday sought to play in the clash and indicated he felt there would be no way the Owls would be in a relegation battle in the coming campaign.

His Salzburg side were playing several weeks further into their pre-season programme then Wednesday - they enter Austrian Cup action later this week - and fielded a stronger, more settled team than their visitors. While Röhl’s side continue on their journey towards a Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle on August 11, strides will be made in a shift in style of play their German coach sees as important.

Speaking on the level of their opponents on Saturday, Lijnders told The Star: “I respect it a lot because we know the Championship competition is one of the toughest in the world. They saved themselves in the last match (at Sunderland last season), they are full of positivity with all their new players. I wish them all the best and if they play in this style they will be fine.”

Lijnders spoke to Röhl both before and after the match and the pair discussed the momentum gained at S6 since the German’s arrival in October last year - as well as the Owls’ titanic effort to stay in the second tier last season.

“I spoke to him before the game,” he said. “I congratulated him. The trust in him has been phenomenal in the last months. They won four games in a row at one stage and they were still at the bottom. That is the Championship. You win all these games in a row and you are still where you are sometimes. We all know that can be difficult. Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club, a massive club, I think.”