It wasn’t long after Sheffield Wednesday had announced the signing of Ryo Hatsuse that word started getting round on social media of the club’s newest overseas supporter.

The Japanese defender made the move following the end of his contract with J-League outfit Vissel Kobe at the turn of January. Some weeks on, the Owls have a 17-year-old Japanese school kid - who preferred only to be known as Lao for the purposes of this article - following their every move.

With one of his favourite Kobe players having made the move to South Yorkshire, the school goer began following Owls accounts and quickly developed a keen interest in all things Sheffield Wednesday. He has been involved in some warm interaction with members of the Owls fan base, some of whom have even invited him over to watch a match sometime in the future.

That time, perhaps, will come. For now Lao is happy waking up in the dead of night to ingratiate himself with the wonderful - and sometimes not too wonderful - world of Wednesday. With the help of an AI translator service, we checked in with the man himself.

Tell us a little bit about yourself, Lao. What is your story and how did you get into football?

Actually, my family were big football fans, especially my brother, who was an ardent fan of Vissel Kobe, so I was already wearing the Crimson Red uniform when I can remember.

How long have you been watching Ryo Hatsuse? What can you tell us about his football journey so far, what interesting facts can you tell us about him?

I was attracted to him when he joined Kobe in 2019, because of the crosses he possessed. In fact, I once entered the pitch with him as a player mascot when I was in primary school. At that time, he also helped me to relax with his humorous conversation!

As I mentioned in a previous post, he admires Celtic FC legend Shunsuke Nakamura and has improved to the point where he can kick better with his left foot, even though he was originally right-handed. I think his kicking accuracy was overflowing in the previous game.

We've seen a number of East Asian players join the Premier League in recent years. How do you expect Ryo to get on following in their footsteps?

Of course! It is true that some players, such as Kaoru Misumi and Tomiyasu, have challenged for the Premier League at a young age due to their outstanding talent. However, there are also examples such as Liverpool FC's Wataru Endo, whose ability was recognised at the age of 30 and he was able to compete in the Premier League. These are so-called late bloomers, and I believe Ryo has the ability to compete in the Premier League as such.

How are you enjoying life as a Sheffield Wednesday fan? You seem to have been welcomed into the family on social media!

Everyone is so kind and I enjoy every day! When I asked a question about how to buy a uniform for Ryo, many people responded and told me about it, which was the start of my interaction with everyone. They told me about the history of Wednesday and gave me information about the players of that team, which really made my day. I am also delighted to be able to converse with people in the UK on social networking sites in this way, as I was very interested in the English language.

What have you made of Sheffield Wednesday as a team and as a club so far?

I think they are a very fun team. I think they are the kind of club that you can't take your eyes off them for the whole 90 minutes, scoring in the final minutes and conceding the opposite. I am also surrounded by passionate fans, and the cheers I hear over the live webcast thrill me!