Outgoing Sheffield Wednesday wide man Marvin Johnson became the latest player to hint at his frustration over the delay on wage payments as financial trouble continues to raise concern over the club’s future.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of late on Tuesday evening, The Star understands employees ranging from senior playing staff to non-football figures are still without their full monthly salaries for the month of May, with little clarity having come from the top of the club as to when to expect their payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No official statement has been made on the ongoing financial strife at S6, with The Star understanding a lack of communication from owner Dejphon Chansiri has frustrated those within the club. Last week this title was approached by a number of non-footballing staff as they sought to go public with their request for clarity both on the current situation and going forward.

OWNER: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Employees have received a number of apologetic emails from the club’s human resources department since the Owls’ failure to meet its financial obligations on May 30, having initially been told there was a confidence that the club would be able to fulfil the payments on June 2. Those spoken to by The Star have expressed a sympathy for fellow employees having to pass on limited information since.

In the last days, sources close to Wednesday players have privately indicated a similar growing frustration to those of other employees awaiting detail on the club’s plight - with little no no information passed on to those within the changing room. Johnson’s sarcastic post on social media followed a like-minded public recognition of the absurdity of the situation from teammate Di’Shon Bernard last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sorry scene follows a similar situation from March’s wage packet, when many players went unpaid until April 7. Amid that debacle, Chansiri spoke to The Star to outline ‘cashflow issues’ in his private business dealings - and he was unable to guarantee this would happen in the future. Just a few weeks on and amid rising concerns over the financial picture at S6, no such clarity has been delivered to those impacted or supporters this time around.