The 33-year-old, who was the subject of rejected approaches from Ipswich Town during the January transfer window, has been a revelation in recent weeks having been reintegrated into the squad by Danny Röhl. Johnson spent time ineligible to play in the early weeks of the season with former Owls boss Xisco unwilling to include him in their 25-man EFL Squad Registration list for reasons that went unexplained.

The former Middlesbrough man sat out of heavy back-to-back defeats at Huddersfield Town and Coventry City in the last days with an unspecified injury Röhl described as a 'little problem'. Unlike fellow key man Josh Windass, who will sit out 'for the next weeks' after the prognosis of his injury became clearer, Johnson could feature as soon as this week.

Röhl confirmed he had re-joined training - a bulk of Wednesday's senior men trained during the day of their FA Cup defeat at Coventry while other travelled - and that he was looking 'very good' with an eye on the Birmingham clash. A host of senior men were rested entirely for the trip to Warwickshire, with the German making clear both before and after the match that his priority was set on their league programme.