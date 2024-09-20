Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl’s openness is something that Marvin Johnson thinks is a key part of his Sheffield Wednesday dynamic.

Johnson has had to be patient this season, only getting his first Championship start of the season over the weekend as he came in to face Queens Park Rangers, and he’s expected to do so once again this coming weekend when Luton Town play host to the Owls at Kenilworth Road.

The arrival of Max Lowe has given him competition for the left back or left wingback position depending on which is opted for, and it’s competition that he says he welcomes, insisting that it’s all about the good of the collective.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the trip to Luton, the Owls wideman said, “It’s brilliant, because even if I’m feeling good and playing well there are going to be times when I’m not, and I understand that. For the sake of the team, knowing that I’ve got somebody who can come in and do as good a job is perfect, and I believe Max feels the same.

“We need that, it’s not about the individual. We know what we went through last season, and what we did, but we’re not even thinking about that this season. We’re thinking positive and trying to finish as high as we can.”

And part of it is communication, of course, with Johnson saying that he’s always able to have discussions with his manager about what is needed from him - or where he needs to improve.

“Most importantly I feel like I can speak to him on a level, you know,” he explained. “It’s not a case of being worried to go and speak to him about anything, because he’s always open and he’s always been honest with me…

"We’ve had conversations, and if there’s something I need to do or something I’m not doing then he’ll make it very clear. At least then I know what I need to do. He’ll also make it clear if I’m doing something very well, so it’s good that you feel you can go directly to him rather than thinking you need to go through coaches kind of thing. It’s a good dynamic.”

Wednesday face the Hatters at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, with Johnson hoping to make his mark once again after a solid return to the XI against QPR.