Sheffield Wednesday send blunt message to Ipswich Town amid ongoing Marvin Johnson talks
Talks are believed to be ongoing between Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town with regard to a possible move for Marvin Johnson - with Owls boss Danny Röhl sending a bullish message to East Anglia with regard to their opening bid.
The Star revealed last week that the two clubs were in talks over a potential switch for the left-winger, who continued his excellent run of recent form in the Owls' Friday night FA Cup draw with Coventry City. It was also revealed that Ipswich had launched an audacious attempt to take Johnson for an up-front payment of nothing.
The two clubs remain in contact over a potential deal that would see the 33-year-old swap a relegation scrap for a battle for promotion to the Premier League and though Röhl has suggested in recent weeks that every player has his price, he made crystal clear he would prefer to keep hold of Johnson. What was apparent was a distaste for the Tractor Boys' initial bid - and that Ipswich will have to raise their offering if they are to get their man.
Röhl told The Star: "They are still in conversation, but it is clear from my side. Honestly, to release such a player would be hard. We want to keep him, but for sure it depends. Everybody must now that he is a starter for our side, it is about good performance. You cannot come to Wednesday and bring nothing. If you want such a player then it means you have to invest. This is a clear message from our side that if a club want to take one of our starters then you cannot ask to do it for free. We will see what happens in the end."
Interest from a side currently operating in the automatic promotion spots of the Championship marks yet another fascinating rung on a fascinating season for Johnson. Cast aside under previous manager Xisco, his situation as an unregistered player was the subject of PFA intervention after he was at one stage training alone. The 33-year-old spent time working on an individual fitness programme in Dubai before the appointment of Röhl saw him step back into the fold. Johnson has five direct goal involvements in the 14 league matches he has played since.
Röhl would clearly welcome the chance to keep hold of one of his key players. He said: "All in all, if Marvin is still part of our team and if he is still here then he will go again. He knows that a few weeks ago he was far away. I took him, I gave him self-confidence and we are very honest with each other. He is very thankful that I gave him the opportunity to come back and sometimes it is also important to have this relationship."