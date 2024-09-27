Marvin Johnson attitude detailed as Sheffield Wednesday battle continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Of all the battles for ascendancy in all the positions in Sheffield Wednesday squad, there seem to be few that have given Danny Röhl as much satisfaction as that down the Owls’ left hand side.

Max Lowe was signed in a whirlwind of headlines from city rivals Sheffield United in the summer, prompting clubs to register their interest in long-time left-sider Marvin Johnson as it seemed there was a chance he had been shunted down the pecking order. Lowe initially got the nod in Championship football this season, though Johnson has been chosen to start the last two outings in the league with a switch in system no doubt a contributing factor. Only set piece regular Barry Bannan (two) has delivered more key passes per 90 minutes this season than Johnson’s 1.4.

With Reece James unfancied at second tier level last season by both Röhl and previously his predecessor Xisco, competition for places down the left was not strong with Akin Famewo having to step into a role relatively foreign to him on several occasions. Röhl is delighted to have Lowe and Johnson battling one another for minutes and spoke of the attributes and tactical flexibility both players provide.

“I am very happy to have this challenge on the left side, it gives me a good feeling,” Röhl told The Star. “Last year was difficult because we put sometimes Akin in there, it was not easy. Both challenge each other - you see it in training and in games. Both show each other, both want to play and I think there is a little difference with both profiles. Marvin is more attacking, more of a winger and attacks and crosses balls, Max is very strong in one v one duels. You need both profiles and for me it was important to see Marvin's reaction when we signed Max.”

Röhl expressed a huge satisfaction at how Johnson has handled the change in dynamic since the arrival of Lowe in the summer. Now into his third season with the club, the 33-year-old has had his fair share of ups and downs and for the opening weeks of last season was cut adrift from the rest of the squad when Xisco left him out of the club’s EFL registration list. For now at least, he seems to have come through another challenge.

“For me this is in his development for his personality,” said the Wednesday boss on how Johnson has gone about the last weeks. “It is a huge step, you look one year ago he was not in the squad, nothing. Now this summer he has been very professional, he took the challenge and waited for his moment. He showed in the cup he is ready and now I always have to make a decision on the weekend.

“Of course with so many games we need both and there is no question mark, Max played well in the cup in a little bit of a different demand of what I wanted to see. I was happy, he supported Dish in the building-up with the left foot and this was helpful. Marvin had good moments in the offensive but also in the defence. He has parts he needs to improve but this is part of the game and this is part of my choice each weekend, who is better to start in the game and who is better to finish the game.”