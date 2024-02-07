Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A double from Callum O'Hare and a goal apiece from Kasey Palmer and Haji Wright did for Wednesday on a night that saw Danny Röhl name a side of bit-part players and youngsters with all focus pointed towards Friday's Championship relegation six-pointer with Birmingham City.

The replay tie was the fourth between the two sides inside six weeks in what has been a ill-tempered quartet of matches underpinned by the arrest of one Wednesday supporter for disgraceful racial abuse in Coventry's league win over the Owls on January 20. The subsequent booing of Coventry taking the knee the following weekend drew further headlines.

Robins, a former Wednesday player, added what he saw as a deliberate injuring of his number eight Jamie Allen to the list of controversies after he suffered an injury in collision with Owls defender Di'Shon Bernard that left him hospitalised. Having seen replays, the Coventry manager has demanded authorities look at the incident to decree whether further action should take place.

"The chance to progress in this tie against these was very sweet," Robins said post-match. "The only sour note was Di'Shon Bernard putting his shoulder in Jamie Allen's face and fracturing his cheekbone. That's not ideal and I really would like them (the FA) to have a look at that because it was unsavoury to say the least. It's a depressed fracture. I'm hoping he won't have to have surgery but he may do.

"I've been in to see the referee and they need to have a look. It was naughty, they were leaving things on us a little bit, a bit too much, but the referee didn't see it. He said he felt it was innocuous at the time. But it's deliberate, a bit unsavoury to say the least.