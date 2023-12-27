Coventry City manager Mark Robins launched into a passionate defence of his player Liam Kitching, accusing Sheffield Wednesday defender Bambo Diaby of 'assault' after the pair were both sent off in Tuesday's clash between the two sides.

The former Owls player, who took his side to the Championship play-off final last season, spoke after watching his players complete a 2-0 win that took their good run of form to five unbeaten. The match's only real flashpoint arrived in the final moments and both Kitching and Diaby were shown red cards after the final whistle for a coming together in which their heads appeared to come together.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl appeared to concede that Diaby would miss the next three matches through suspension, suggesting the club have no plans to appeal the decision. Robins sees things differently in the case of former Barnsley man Kitching.

"I didn’t see what happened at the time but I have seen it back now and I am appealing that because there’s no way he can be sent off for that," he said. "No way! The kid has come from behind him and it’s assault. He’s pushed him in the face, so where does he go? He can’t go anywhere because he has come into his space.

"So he’s pushed him and then stuck his head on his head. Kitch hasn’t reacted. Whether he put his hands up to stop it, I don’t know but it’s an attack. It’s ridiculous and then he’s come back for seconds, so I am 100 percent appealing it. I am furious, absolutely furious!

"The referee hasn’t seen it and he’s sent him off. So I have been to see the referee and told him to have a look at it again. He’s made that decision but, for me, that has to be overturned and I have got to be careful because I am furious. That really needs looking at.

"And if that doesn’t get overturned it’s a three game ban for what? For what, please tell me? And it shouldn’t take the edge off what was a really decent performance and a really good win."

Robins went on to confirm his intention to appeal the decision with the EFL and that he hopes a rescinding would make him available for their home clash with Swansea City on Friday evening. Diaby will miss the Owls' trip to Preston North End before the visit of Hull City on New Year's Day and the FA Cup welcoming of Cardiff City on January 6.

Robins continued: "I have got Mike Reid (club secretary) onto it and we have to get the footage to them as quickly as possible to get it overturned. But let’s see what they come back with because someone has to tell me why that’s a three game ban. I have no clue. It’s an absolute joke if that’s the case."