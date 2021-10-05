Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Brand new Owls skipper named for Stags clash
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s Papa Johns Trophy clash at Mansfield Town.
The Owls arrive knowing a confidence-building performance is needed after a disappointing weekend defeat to Oxford United.
Darren Moore’s side face a Mansfield outfit expected to make sweeping changes as they navigate their own issues.
Keep it locked to the blog below for up-to-the-minute details of all that is going on.
Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 18:38
There’s plenty in this tonight..
Owls could be set for six-figure boost as Papa John's Trophy prize money revealed
The much-derided Papa John's Trophy has its fair share of critics, but the competition could provide a valuable income stream for cash-strapped EFL clubs.
Your Owls team!
Confidence..
Welcome, Wednesdayites!
..we’re back and we’re at Mansfield Town for some more Papa Johns Trophy action and it feels like the blue and white wizards could do with throwing down a performance.
We’ll be on-hand throughout the evening to offer everything from the ground and beyond and - as ever - we’ll be speaking to Darren Moore straight after the match to get his reflections on what happens.
Keep it locked, as ever, to thestar.co.uk.