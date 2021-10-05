Mansfield Town 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2 EFL Trophy RECAP: Everything Darren Moore had to say on Everton defender, Kamberi winner and the Papa Johns Trophy
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s Papa Johns Trophy clash at Mansfield Town.
The Owls arrive knowing a confidence-building performance is needed after a disappointing weekend defeat to Oxford United.
Darren Moore’s side face a Mansfield outfit expected to make sweeping changes as they navigate their own issues.
Keep it locked to the blog below for up-to-the-minute details of all that is going on.
Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 21:20
And that’s a wrap from Darren on a cold and windy night at Mansfield..
..there’s more to come from him (we held a few answers back) and plenty of reaction and analysis to come from your Star Owls writing team.
Keep it locked - as ever - at thestar.co.uk.
DM on Kamberi
It was a difficult night for him, but with all his endeavour it was nice to get a goal.
DM on getting a late goal
I was more pleased with how we got going in the last 15 minutes and to have that urgency.
They were going after the game and getting in play quickly. We didn’t see the goal coming on Saturday and we were in the ascendency. It’s nice to repay with a winner of our own.
DM on Jaden Brown’s position
For sure, Jaden can play left back or left wing. Wherever on the pitch he’s efficient. Minutes on the pitch for him, Jack Hunt, Saido, Lewis.
It was great in terms of minutes. For all of us it was a perfect evening tonight, we’ve come off unscathed and we’re through in the competition.
We take the competition seriously. Every time Wednesday play it’s serious and we want to win the game. We want that winning mentality in every single game we play.
DM on Gibson
I’m really pleased for him. He’s come through 45 minutes and he gives us that balance on the left. It was effectively a training practice for him in that 45 minutes.
He’s close to starting a league - he’s close to that volume. He was touch and go against Oxford. It was just too much for him. Tonight was ideal.
DM is here.. first up the game itself
It was a tough, tough game. It was that swirling wind, it was difficult. But I was pleased to get the win tonight.
We used the ball well at times and exploited the space well at times. That final contact needed to be better but overall I’m really pleased - a lot of minutes and changes. They got that time and I’m really pleased with the outcome.
90+ - GOOOOALLLLLLLL KAMBERIIIII!!!
Wednesday win it! Good work from Johnson and WIng, Corbeanu to the byline and Kamberi pokes home from close range!
86’ - BROWN!
A lovely little dart into the box from Brown sees him poke the ball across, but AGAIN, it comes to nothing.
84’ - Time’s a wasting..
A fine run from Corbeanu offers a huge chance - but he fires at Shelvey. So frustrating - but the fact is that if Corebanu had more of a final ball he’d be playing at a higher level.
78’ - All very meh
They’re trying things. But it’s just not quite happening for Wednesday. Mansfield look the more likely to grab a winner here in all truth.