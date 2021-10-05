Mansfield Town 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 EFL Trophy LIVE: Former Sheffield United man mocks Owls fans after equaliser
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s Papa Johns Trophy clash at Mansfield Town.
The Owls arrive knowing a confidence-building performance is needed after a disappointing weekend defeat to Oxford United.
Darren Moore’s side face a Mansfield outfit expected to make sweeping changes as they navigate their own issues.
Mansfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday
90+ - GOOOOALLLLLLLL KAMBERIIIII!!!
Wednesday win it! Good work from Johnson and WIng, Corbeanu to the byline and Kamberi pokes home from close range!
86’ - BROWN!
A lovely little dart into the box from Brown sees him poke the ball across, but AGAIN, it comes to nothing.
84’ - Time’s a wasting..
A fine run from Corbeanu offers a huge chance - but he fires at Shelvey. So frustrating - but the fact is that if Corebanu had more of a final ball he’d be playing at a higher level.
78’ - All very meh
They’re trying things. But it’s just not quite happening for Wednesday. Mansfield look the more likely to grab a winner here in all truth.
68’ - Urgh.
1-1. Wednesday cut open. Mansfield get a deserved equaliser.
And it’s a former Blade - Stephen Quinn - who pokes home.. and duly celebrates by running to the away end and falling to his knees.
64’ - GOAAALLLL
60’ - Change is afoot..
Third and final change for Wednesday. Brown is on for Hunt. Brown is at left back. Johnson moves to the right.
55’ - Save, Wildsmith!
That’s a good save down low - it’s been all Mansfield so far. If they’re not lucky the League Two side could find themselves in the lead.
51’ - Mansfield re-start the brighter
..and Wednesday need to wake up. The strong, whistling wind is in their faces in this half.