Manchester United legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has confirmed that former Sheffield Wednesday man, Brian Barry-Murphy, is set to join his coaching staff at Leicester City.

Barry-Murphy, who played 67 times for the Owls between 2003 and 2004, had enjoyed a very successful spell in Manchester City youth ranks as head coach of their Elite Development Squad, but resigned earlier this year in what came as a surprise to many.

The former Rochdale manager has been on the lookout for his next challenge since then, and now it has been confirmed that he’s on his way to the King Power Stadium to be part of van Nistelrooy’s relegation battle with the Foxes.

"It's not official yet but I can confirm,” he told the media this week. “99.9 per cent is done on the contracts. I'm very happy to add him to the coaching team. "It's a very important factor in the translation of the game model to the training pitch, developing the team, the unit and individual to the max... He is excellent in that and I'm very happy to add him to the team."

The 46-year-old will be hoping to play his part in helping his new club climb away from the bottom three in top-flight as they look to maintain their place in the division next season, with Leicester currently just two points ahead of 18th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers heading into this week’s doubleheader.

Things don’t get any easier for City, either, with games against Liverpool and Manchester City coming up before the end of 2024, with Aston Villa following as they get the new year under way on January 4th.