Millwall boss Neil Harris has sent a clear message to his players after a shock defeat at the hands of bottom club Rotherham United on Monday. The Lions had lost just one of their last six games ahead of slipping up against a Millers side that has left cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

Millwall are one of Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals, with the Owls currently inside the bottom three and just five points behind the London side. The Lions' slip-up against Rotherham drags them back into the thick of it, and they next face relegation rivals Huddersfield, and Harris seemed livid with his players after Monday's events.

“Every game is a big game. [Yesterday] was a big game, West Brom was a big game. Huddersfield’s exactly the same," he said. "I expect to see a response on the training ground. I want to see leadership from the group and the senior players.

“From the players who weren’t in the team, I want to see character from them and hunger on the training pitch to be in the team on Saturday. We have to respond to this game accordingly. It was a disappointing result against a team at the foot of the table but we can’t dwell on this. It’s a short season now, six games to go, and we’re in a lot healthier position than we were six games ago. We were level on points with the two teams above Rotherham and we’re now four points clear of them.