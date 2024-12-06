Sheffield Wednesday are lining up their January transfer window activity - and are understood to have taken a look at one standout League One star as a possible target.

The Star reported last week that Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry was a player of interest to the Owls - though he is currently on loan with Stockport County in League One having already scored 14 goals this season. It’s understood Barry could be recalled to Villa in January with a view to re-placing him on loan with a Championship club until the end of the season.

Should that be the case and Wednesday’s interest materialise into a firm offer, they would be faced with a fierce battle for his signature. Middlesbrough are reportedly another club interested in taking on the 21-year-old, with one source telling The Star a ‘boatload’ of second tier sides would likely to keen to take him on.

A former Barcelona academy man who spent some of his formative years with West Brom, Barry has set League One alight playing mainly from the left wing and his recall by Villa would serve as a killer blow to Stockport, where he also spent time on loan last season.

Asked about the likelihood of Barry being taken off them at the turn of the year, County boss Dave Challinor suggested it was a very real possibility, but maintained a calmness over the situation. He said: “It's not a thing I can’t affect, so if I'm having sleepless nights over something that I can't do anything about then I'm in trouble. There's more things that I've got to concern myself that I can control, so whatever will be, will be.

“If Louie ends up staying with us brilliant. If not, then we have to come up with some solutions to replace the goals that we’ll miss, but we're pretty comfortable with where we sit.”