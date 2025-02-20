Manager forced to sit in the stands when Sheffield Wednesday visit Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley manager, Scott Parker, will be forced to watch their game against Sheffield Wednesday from the stands on Friday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets play host to the Owls tomorrow evening as Wednesday become the latest side to try and breach the currently impenetrable Burnley backline, and they’ll have their work cut out against a team that has proven very difficult to beat this season.

But they will be at a disadvantage this time around given that their manager, Parker, will not be on the bench at Turf Moor, with the former England international being booked for the third time this season during the 0-0 draw with Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He felt that his side should have had a penalty kick as they pushed for a winning goal, admitting that things may have ‘boiled over’ for him, and that third yellow card means that he’ll serve his one-game touchline ban against the Owls. The Burnley boss isn’t overly concerned, though.

“It probably changes a couple of little things, but nothing too drastic, really,” he said, as reported by the Burnley Express. “Of course, I can still prepare the team. I can be in the changing room before the game, at half-time and obviously at the final whistle. I suppose the only difference is I'm not physically there on the touchline, but we live in a world now where communications, and obviously that facility to be able to speak to the bench, communicate and obviously get a message across, is there for us.

“So it’s not ideal, of course not, but in the modern day now, our yellow cards are getting pushed about. It’s something that every manager seems to face at some point in the season.”

Wednesday have a solid record at Turf Moor, scoring in all of their last 10 visits going back to 2002 - and they have only lost once in that time frame. Could they be the team that finally scores past James Trafford?