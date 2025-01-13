Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carlisle United manager, Mike Williamson, has explained that Sean Fusire has been signed as an ‘attacking-minded number four’ from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who has come through the young ranks at Wednesday, completed a loan move to Carlisle this month shortly after penning a new long-term deal with the Owls, however was made to wait for his chance to make his debut after the weekend’s game against MK Dons was postponed due to adverse weather conditions that left the pitch at Brunton Park unplayable.

It does, though, give the talented teen a bit more time to acclimatise to his new surroundings with the Cumbrians before stepping out in their colours for the first time, and he’ll be hoping to have some sort of impact on their next fixture - against Bradford City on Saturday.

For Williamson, Fusire was a player that stuck out in their recruitment process, and he believes that he will be a ‘really good fit’ as they look to try and climb out of the League Two relegation scrap.

“He’s coming in as a number four,” he said, as reported by News and Star. “He'll be a holding midfielder, but one of the areas that stood out is his ball-carrying ability and his energy. He wants to get forward and pass forward. So, he’ll be an attacking-minded number four...

“With the recruitment process, they've got lots of names that they work through. So, once they get a real clear understanding of the profiles, the types of players we need and what we want, then they show us many players who we sit down and watch. He definitely stood out from the first clips that we saw.

“He's got real energy and he’s got an air of confidence for such a young lad. He's played in Wednesday's first team a few times this year. So, he carries that pedigree, but he's hungry and he wants to progress and kick on. So we think he'll be a really good fit for us.”

Fusire has joined the list of Owls currently out on loan away from Hillsborough, with Bailey Cadamarteri, Mallik Wilks and Killian Barrett all plying their trade elsewhere for the time being.