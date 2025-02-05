Scarborough United manager, Jonathan Greening, says it was ‘gut-wrenching’ to lose Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Mackenzie Maltby, when they did.

The young defender joined the Seadogs earlier in the season and went on to put in some very strong performances for the National League North outfit, becoming an important part of the team and also scoring his first senior goal. However a bad hamstring injury then ruled him out for a number of months and he returned to Middlewood Road to recover.

Now, having made a full recovery, it was confirmed that he has headed back to Scarborough for the remainder of the season, and was named on their bench for the 2-0 win over Radcliffe - however it was requested by the Owls that he didn’t feature in this game.

Speaking of his delight at the return of the 20-year-old, Greening said, “It was always the plan to get Macca back in the building, obviously he did really well for us earlier this season. We’ve got a really good relationship with Sheffield Wednesday and they wanted him to come back, which is brilliant - they knew we’d looked after him.

“He’s a good player, a good defender - he reads the game well and is very calm on the ball. He’s also composed, can pick a pass and doesn’t really get beat in one-on-one situations. When he got injured when he was at our place earlier in the season it was gut-wrenching for us and him, but he’s worked hard over the last three months to get fit.

“He didn’t play today, he wasn’t involved, because he had to play a Wednesday U21s game yesterday so played a full 95 minutes and the club asked us not to use him today - but he could be put on the bench.

“It’s about building him up, really. Because he’s had three months out, only played one 60 minutes and one 90 minutes, and he’s only trained for a couple of weeks. So we have to be careful with him, pick and choose games. He’s a young kid and we’ve got to look after him.”

Mackenzie could now make his second debut for the club this coming weekend when they take on Alfreton Town on Saturday afternoon, and he’ll be desperate to try and pick up where he left off in Athletic colours.

