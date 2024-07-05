Man City swoop for talented Championship youngster amid Wayne Rooney transfer fear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest transfer news from around the Championship

The summer transfer window has entered its second month and both Sheffield clubs are now making moves. Sheffield Wednesday are pushing to do their business early and with seven signings already in the bag, it's fair to say they're making progress.

James Beadle became the latest man to join the Owls, with his second Hillsborough being confirmed on Thursday. The Blades announced the signing of Jamie Shackleton on a free transfer from Leeds on the same day, making the versatile midfielder their first addition of the summer.

There's plenty going on elsewhere, though, and here's a round-up of the latest news from around the Championship.

Rooney's Whittaker fear

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney expects to see the Pilgrims' resolve tested this summer as clubs eye up a move for Morgan Whittaker. Whittaker was Plymouth's stand out performer last season and the 23-year-old is subject to interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

Brentford and Wolves have been linked with the attacking midfielder, while Lazio, Stuttgart and Celta Vigo are also said to be keen. However, Rooney is determined to see the Devon side keep hold of their star man as the club look to kick on in their second season back in the Championship.

"Morgan has come in as everyone else has for pre-season," Rooney said, per Plymouth Live. "He has trained really well I have to say, with a smile on his face, and he's a quality player, there is no getting beyond that.

"I'm sure there will be interest, I'm sure there will be bids for him, but from our point of view he's an Argyle player and I want to try to move forward with Morgan. Of course, if you are getting crazy offers as a club you have to look at that, but we want him here. We want him to be part of the squad."

Luton eye Spurs youngster

Luton Town are said to be 'extremely keen' on the signing of Jamie Donley from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. That's according to Football.London, who claim Oxford United and Birmingham City are also interested in the 19-year-old, who finds himself on the peripheries of the club's first-team.

Donley bagged eight goals and 17 assists for Tottenham's U21s side last season and while he only made four senior appearances, his talent has not gone unnoticed. As such, a loan move is being mooted with Luton, who are fresh from Premier League relegation set to offer him the chance to pick up valuable game time in the second tier.

Man City set to bag Coventry teenager

Man City look set to secure the signing Coventry City youngster Marlow Barrett, according to Fabrizio Romano. The defender who is still in the Sky Blues' youth ranks, has been attracting interest from a number of top flight clubs, but it seems a move to the Premier League champions is on the cards.