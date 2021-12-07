But the Hillsborough side are yet to make any contact with their Yorkshire rivals over a potential deal, according to the Huddersfield Town arm of Yorkshire Live.

The report also states The Terriers are not likely to be open to allowing Ruffels to head out having only joined the club six months ago – as things stand.

The 28-year-old made the switch to Huddersfield from Oxford United and alongside several seasons of League One experience would tick many of the boxes Darren Moore likes in a left-sided defender.

Ruffels has played only eight minutes of first team football this season, with illness and injury having stunted any real progress in challenging the highly-rated Harry Toffolo.

Moore’s transfer plans for January have been in the works for several weeks, with the Wednesday boss having admitted defence is an area he would like to strengthen.