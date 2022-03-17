Defender Harlee Dean and attacking pair Josh Windass and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be assessed on Friday morning and could make the travelling squad – with Owls boss Darren Moore making clear that if they aren’t passed fit, they should be available for next weekend’s home clash with Cheltenham.

There was no clear indication on the condition of Lewis Gibson, who was let out of the midweek draw with Accrington with what Moore described as a ‘niggle’, or Liam Palmer who was substituted at half-time due to a calf issue.

Neither played had been given a full assessment at the time of Moore’s pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass could feature this weekend.

On the return of Dean, Windass and Mendez-Laing, Moore said: “They’re fine and looking good.

“We’ll make a decision tomorrow [Friday] as to whether they travel down with the squad to Gillingham. Certainly if they’re not in the squad then we’ll know they’re fit and available for the Cheltenham game, providing we don’t get any knock-backs.

“All three of them are looking good. We’ve just come off the training ground, they’ve increased their workload, so the progress is good.”

Asked just how much of a boost Windass and Mendez-Laing in particular could offer Wednesday’s promotion bid, Moore spoke glowingly.

The pair have contributed nine goal contributions between them in just 946 minutes of League One football.

“They’re just exceptional players and they add to what we’ve got,” he said.

“What you have with those two is individual brilliance and guys that can win games in a tight situation on their own. That’s the threat they carry.

“They have flexibility, speed, technicality and game understanding, but they carry a goal threat. No team ever, ever wants to be void of that.

“Having those two back to add to what we’ve got is great.

“They’ve trained this week, we’ll have another look at them in the morning before we make a decision, but providing everything is OK it’ll be either this weekend or next weekend.”