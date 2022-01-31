A report from Football Insider has claimed that the Owls’ League One promotion rivals Portsmouth are interested in taking the Middlesbrough midfielder on loan for the rest of the season having been let down in their pursuit of Rotherham United man Jamie Lindsay.

It goes as far as to suggest Pompey are in talks with Boro to bring the 26-year-old to Fratton Park, with the Teesside club apparently open to recalling the Owls man.

But a subsequent report from Hampshire Live has now suggested that while Portsmouth were keen on Wing, the financial demands of the deal have priced them out of any firther interest.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing.

Any move would come as some shock given the assurances of Chris Wilder – a friend and former teammate of Wednesday boss Darren Moore – that Boro intended to honour the agreements put in place on their loan deals.

Speaking in the last few days Moore has reiterated his stance that he still sees a role for Wing at S6 despite the fact he has been left out of their last three matchday squads.

He said Wing was left out of Saturday’s clash with Ipswich Town due to the logistics of Wednesday having more than five players in their squad having earlier suggested there was no immediate prospect of a recall.

“He’s desperate to play,” Moore said on the 26-year-old. “With the volume of games this month there’s a big opportunity for him to come in because of the level of games.

“That’s where he’s at. Lewis has been committed to Wednesday since he’s come here. His work rate is tireless. He wants to get it.

“I’ve told him that with all these games, he has to keep where he is, to be consistent with it.

“You know what football is like, one minute you’re not in it and the next minute it changes and you’re in. He has to be ready for that.”