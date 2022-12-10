Major update on Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday with nine EFL matches called off

There’s good news on the status of Sheffield Wednesday’s away clash at Exeter City after weather forecasts sparked a nervous day or two as Owls fans travelled south.

It had been feared that the match could fall to the same fate as nine other EFL matches this weekend in being called off for a frozen pitch.

But the hard work of the Grecians’ ground staff, led by chief groundsman Charlie Wool, seems to have done the business.

Staff from several different departments covered the ground as far back as Wednesday morning in order to guard against the cold snap.

Exeter City's pitch is in good working order ahead of this afternoon's clash with Sheffield Wednesday. (Pic: @OfficialECFC / Twitter)

And Exeter City have offered updates throughout the morning on the state of the pitch – with confirmation that the pitch is in good working order arriving mid-morning.