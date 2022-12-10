Major update on Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday with nine EFL matches called off

It had been feared that the match could fall to the same fate as nine other EFL matches this weekend in being called off for a frozen pitch.
But the hard work of the Grecians’ ground staff, led by chief groundsman Charlie Wool, seems to have done the business.
Staff from several different departments covered the ground as far back as Wednesday morning in order to guard against the cold snap.
And Exeter City have offered updates throughout the morning on the state of the pitch – with confirmation that the pitch is in good working order arriving mid-morning.
The news will come as a boost for Wednesday fans making the long trip to Devon for what will be a sold-out occasion at St James Park.