Major update on condition of Sheffield Wednesday man Mark McGuinness

It was initially thought McGuinness had suffered a dead leg in a mid-September training session, but a scan revealed the Republic of Ireland youth international had sustained a muscle strain feared to keep him out for up to a month.

Tuesday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle will come far too early for McGuinness, though the defender has been carefully reintroduced into some training drills as his recovery continues.

“He's done really well," Moore said. “We feel as if he's probably getting towards the end of the road in terms of his rehab and we really feel he’s made significant strides. By all accounts from the medical department, the reports in terms of where he’s at, he's all good.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness will face a spell on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really pleased and hopefully it won't be too long for him.”

Moore isn’t one for discussing injury comeback timeframes, but with regard to how McGuinness is being welcomed back into training as Wednesday continue their ‘safety first’ approach to injury comebacks, he suggested they won’t push the defender too hard.

“He’s just back,” he said. “Just starting to get into part of the sessions. We break down parts of the session and there have been parts of it where he has been able to join in.