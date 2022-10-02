Major update on condition of Sheffield Wednesday man Mark McGuinness
Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness is making strides in his recovery from a strain, Darren Moore has told The Star.
It was initially thought McGuinness had suffered a dead leg in a mid-September training session, but a scan revealed the Republic of Ireland youth international had sustained a muscle strain feared to keep him out for up to a month.
Tuesday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle will come far too early for McGuinness, though the defender has been carefully reintroduced into some training drills as his recovery continues.
“He's done really well," Moore said. “We feel as if he's probably getting towards the end of the road in terms of his rehab and we really feel he’s made significant strides. By all accounts from the medical department, the reports in terms of where he’s at, he's all good.
“We’re really pleased and hopefully it won't be too long for him.”
Moore isn’t one for discussing injury comeback timeframes, but with regard to how McGuinness is being welcomed back into training as Wednesday continue their ‘safety first’ approach to injury comebacks, he suggested they won’t push the defender too hard.
“He’s just back,” he said. “Just starting to get into part of the sessions. We break down parts of the session and there have been parts of it where he has been able to join in.
“Some of the physical stuff he has to be exempt from and we manage that. It’s very early stages but it’s good, it's all part and parcel of the process we follow.”