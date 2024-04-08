Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Canaries visit Hillsborough on Tuesday night as the two sides battle it out at opposite ends of the table, with Wagner’s team gunning for the play-offs and Danny Röhl’s Owls looking to avoid the drop.

Wednesday have been a different beast since Röhl came on board, and despite not yet being able to get out of the bottom three they have got themselves within touching distance and are still in with a very real chance of pulling off a great escape.

Wagner, a compatriot of Röhl’s, says that they have been in contact in the past, and described the job he’s done at Hillsborough as a ‘remarkable’ one.

“I know him, I met him once in a hotel for a coffee a few years ago,” the Norwich boss said in his pre-match press conference. “We were in touch in the winter window as well, he was interested in one of our players and he wanted my opinion - obviously we speak about English football. Not consistently, but we’ve done this in the past.

"I think what he’s done in Sheffield is remarkable, everybody who judges them on the league table at the moment is making a major mistake. If you take out the first 15 games before he came and you see the points they’ve collected they’re a mid-table team. And it’s not just the points, they play like a mid-table team as well.

"They have everything - they have physicality, speed, aggressive, and play decent football as well to be fair. He comes from the Red Bull cosmos who play a certain style, and this is the style that they like to do. It has a lot of intensity, a lot of pressure and counter-pressure - this is something that we will face.”