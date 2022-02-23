Lee Gregory and Dominic Iorfa have made strides in their recovery from injury.

The former England youth international, who last stepped out in Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City back in October, will play in the Owls’ under-23 clash with Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

Out-of-favour wide man Jaden Brown will also feature.

Iorfa suffered a hip injury which is understood to have required surgery. His absence has been one of many suffered to defensive options by Wednesday in recent months.

The news comes as a welcome boost to Darren Moore’s men, who welcome Lewis Gibson back in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Doncaster Rovers. An injury to Sam Hutchinson is also not likely to be as bad as first feared.