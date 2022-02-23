Sheffield Wednesday: Major boost as fan favourite makes it off the injury table after 123 days
Sheffield Wednesday’s squad has been handed another major defensive boost with the return of Dominic Iorfa to a football field after 123 days out.
The former England youth international, who last stepped out in Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City back in October, will play in the Owls’ under-23 clash with Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.
Out-of-favour wide man Jaden Brown will also feature.
Iorfa suffered a hip injury which is understood to have required surgery. His absence has been one of many suffered to defensive options by Wednesday in recent months.
The news comes as a welcome boost to Darren Moore’s men, who welcome Lewis Gibson back in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Doncaster Rovers. An injury to Sam Hutchinson is also not likely to be as bad as first feared.
Iorfa’s return could end up posing a selection headache for Moore, who could have Chey Dunkley back in the coming weeks, with Harlee Dean to come in towards the end of the season.