The former England youth international, who last stepped out in Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City back in October, played in the Owls’ under-23 clash with Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

Out-of-favour wide man Jaden Brown, who has played only 47 minutes of first team football since the start of November, also featured as the Owls fell to a tightly-contested 1-0 defeat.

A long-term absentee, Iorfa had suffered a hip injury which is understood to have required surgery. His absence has been one of many suffered to defensive options by Wednesday in recent months, with Wednesday boss Darren Moore having described the situation at one stage as the worst injury crisis he’d ever seen.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Gregory and Dominic Iorfa are expected back to first team contention sooner rather than later.

The news comes as a welcome boost to Moore’s men, who welcomed Lewis Gibson back in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Doncaster Rovers. An injury to Sam Hutchinson is also not likely to be as bad as first feared – the former Chelsea man could be in contention for this weekend’s visit of Charlton Athletic.

After weeks of scratching around for solutions, Iorfa’s return could end up posing a selection headache for Moore who could have Chey Dunkley back in the coming weeks, with Harlee Dean to come in towards the end of the season.