The South Stand shook. Not in a figurative sense – it literally shook, such was the intensity of the support shown by Sheffield Wednesday supporters on Thursday evening.

There was a sense of defiance in the air from early in the evening. Four goals down, down and out. But Wednesday believed.

Speaking to people close to the players over the last few days, it became clear that – remarkably – they believed they could do it. But what of a fan base so repeatedly kicked in the unspeakables over the last two decades? The pre-match press conference included a request to fans to turn up, let alone carry with them a sense of belief.

Once again, the fan base delivered. And this time, they were joined by the team they adore – and then some.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Fans of Sheffield Wednesday celebrate after the teams first goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United at Hillsborough on May 18, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

From Real Madrid to Stocksbridge Steels, each football club has its role in a community, providing an outlet for those who file through the turnstiles every sodden Tuesday evening. Every football club is special.

But Sheffield Wednesday is very special. It’s a hulking, breathing thing, desperately clamouring for a return to its full potential. It’s put its devotees through the ringer for a generation. In some ways that’s part of what makes it so unique.

On Thursday evening the club was even bigger than the sum of its considerable parts and pointed somewhere towards what it can grow to be. It’s part of efforts made by the club to reintegrate itself with the community, to speak for and with the club’s supporters.

There’s a long, long way to go – both in a football sense and in terms of the re-build – but nights like that cannot be bottled and sold. Every person present witnessed something truly remarkable.

“It was excellent to see this place in full voice, but also the football we played at times,” Owls boss Darren Moore told The Star.

“You have to remember the emotion of it. Everyone was supercharged, at times it was frantic and we could have put our foot on the ball, but in the second half we started finding passes and we pushed Peterborough all the way.

“We always feel we can score goals and it was great to see the boys pop up and score when they did.

“When I arrived here over two years ago we spoke about connecting this great club back together, the support and the players,” he continued.

“The journey today has given memorable moments, but this epitomises what we’ve wanted to do here. That’s why I’m really pleased.

“For it to happen here at Hillsborough is great. They’ll probably show this game for years to come.

“I’m just really pleased for all the supporters here to have moments like that tonight. The messages we’ve sent helps to solidify that.”

Attention will turn to Wembley soon enough – the job isn’t nearly done and memories of one of the great sporting comebacks will be dulled should they crash out to Bolton or Barnsley. But Sheffield Wednesday Football Club did something incredible this week.

The South Stand may shake again one day.