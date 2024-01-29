Maidstone United boss admits FA Cup disappointment as they prepare for Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City
Maidstone United are in the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City.
The Owls and Sky Blues drew 1-1 at Hillsborough last week in their third meeting of the season, and a winner will now be decided via a replay in Coventry in order to decide who plays host to the first sixth-tier side to reach the Round of 16 since 1977/78.
Maidstone’s manager, George Elokobi, said that – whoever they get – he sees it as a good draw against a club ‘with history’, but admitted that he was hoping to get Wolverhampton Wanderers, for whom he played over 100 games across the Premier League, Championship and League One.
Speaking to Sky Sports after their two next potential opponents were revealed, he said, "It's a draw that most of our supporters didn't really want, but in my opinion it's a good draw. Both clubs are clubs with history behind them, and we have to make sure that when the time comes, we go again and try to do it all over again.
"It's a good draw, but it wasn't the draw we all wanted. My personal preference was Wolves and I was disappointed we didn't draw them to be honest! But it's not about me, it's about our football club and our community, and our players. We have to go out and do it again.
“We are still in the FA Cup, the magic is very much alive, and we have to make sure that on the day – with a bit of luck and the performances we’ve been putting in as a club – when that day comes we’ll be ready and we can give a good account of ourselves.”