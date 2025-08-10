Leicester City certainly won’t have Mads Hermansen between the sticks against Sheffield Wednesday now...

The 25-year-old Dane was always a doubt for the Owls’ trip to the King Power Stadium given the growing interest from the Premier League, and now his switch to London has been finalised after he put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Hammers.

It means that Jakub Stolarczyk is the man likely to start in goal for the Foxes when they play host to Henrik Pedersen’s side later today, with his departure coming not long after Wilfred Ndidi made the move to Turkish giants, Besiktas. The hosts do, however, remain heavy favourites.

Mads Hermansen won’t face Sheffield Wednesday

The Foxes said on their official website, “We can confirm that an agreement has been reached between Leicester City and West Ham United for the transfer of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen for an undisclosed fee, subject to league approval. Mads joined us from Danish Superliga outfit Brøndby IF in July 2023 and made 72 appearances in all competitions during his time at King Power Stadium.

“The 25-year-old featured on 44 occasions during our 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship title-winning campaign, earning himself a place in the EFL Team of the Season for his outstanding displays during his debut campaign in England. We would like to thank Mads for his efforts as a Leicester City player and send our best wishes for the next part of his career with West Ham United.”

Meanwhile, the player himself told West Ham’s website, “I’m happy to join West Ham United”, said Hermansen, who will wear the No1 shirt. “I’ve felt that West Ham would be a good fit for me and my style of play for a long time. It feels natural to be here - it was a very easy decision.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about the Club. I played West Ham twice last season and playing at London Stadium was a great experience. It’s an amazing stadium with loud, passionate fans. It’s what you dream of as a footballer and I can’t wait to play in front of 62,500 fans as a West Ham player.

“The fans can expect me to be brave and bring good energy to help the team in the best way I can. This is a great step in my career. I have huge ambitions and I can’t wait to get started.”

