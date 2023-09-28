Sheffield Wednesday are mulling over the potential signing of free agent striker Lyle Taylor, who is training with the club.

The former Nottingham Forest, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United man has spent time with the squad at Middlewood Road over the past fortnight and can be signed outside of the transfer window to fill the remaining space open in the Owls’ EFL squad registration list.

Xisco has spoken about a desire to add to his attacking options. The Star understands a deal to bring Jamal Lowe to the club on loan from Bournemouth fell away late in the summer window when he decided on a return to Swansea City.

Taylor, who left Forest in the summer and has not played senior club football since a loan spell with Birmingham City ended in May 2022, is building his fitness and no timescale has been set on when a decision will be made by the club over his signing.

He has in that time played international football for Montserrat and scored two in a win over Barbados earlier this month.

Asked how Taylor has looked in training since his arrival in Sheffield after the international break, club captain Barry Bannan told The Star: “He’s done alright, he’s been good.

“He’s come in and he’s been bubbly, really good to have around the place. He’s not short of confidence and he is quite loud!

“I remember coming in on the first day, it was as if he’s been here longer than me!”

Jovial though his tone might have been, Bannan believes Taylor’s approach and personality show the type of mettle needed to perform in what is a pressure period at S6.

“That’s the sort of character you need to play in front of a packed Hillsborough,” he said. “You need people that are not going to go under. He seems really good on that front.

“He’s not played a lot of football over the last couple of months so he’s still obviously trying to get up to speed.

“But he’s been good from what I’ve seen in training.”

Taylor is attached to the same agency as Bannan, like John Buckley before him.

But where the Scot played a role in convining Buckley Wedneday was the club for him, his fingerprints are not detected on their next potential switch.

“This one was nothing to do with me,” he smiled. “My agent text me before and told me he was coming in and to look after him. But no, he just happens to be with my agency.