Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday take on Luton Town in their FA Cup third round replay at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, with holders Chelsea lying in wait for the winner of the tie.

After a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough, the replay will go to extra-time and penalties if neither team takes the lead in normal time.

Owls caretaker pair of Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence. Pic Steve Ellis

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7.45pm on Tuesday 15 January.

Is it on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on tv, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Luton v Wednesday live?

You can keep track of all the latest team news and follow the match on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday are still without Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper, while Josh Onomah is also absent through injury.

Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao are expected to return to first team training this week.

Luton are without a manager after Nathan Jones left the Hatters for Stoke City.

Who is the referee?

The referee will be Tim Robinson, the assistant referees are Andrew Fox & Ian Cooper and the fourth official will be Lloyd Wood.

What are the betting odds?

SkyBet have a Luton win at 7/5, a draw is 23/10 and a Wednesday win is 19/10.

What is Luton and Wednesday’s form?

The Owls come into the match on the back of a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Hull City in the league, which ended a five match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Luton meanwhile remain at the top of League One and are unbeaten in eight games.