Luton Town land experienced defender in time to face Sheffield Wednesday

Luton Town have completed the signing of experienced defender, Kal Naismith, in time for their game against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The 32-year-old, who has played 175 games at Championship level over his career, is no stranger to the Hatters having played a big role in their 2021/22 campaign prior to joining Bristol City that summer, and on Tuesday it was confirmed that he’d returned to Kenilworth Road on a loan basis in search of more regular first-team action.

His arrival comes just a few days before Wednesday play host to Matt Bloomfield and his side at Hillsborough, and you’d expect Naismith to play a part in that game as the visitors try to bring to an end a rotten run of form that has seen them lose seven of their last eight games across all competitions. He says he’s looking forward to it.

Speaking to the club the centre back said, “I’m delighted and excited to be back and grateful to get this opportunity... It’s a great squad and, while we’re not in a great place at a minute, it’s still an amazing place with amazing people. I want to come in and help and have a good end of the season. I’ll give everything, I couldn’t have loved my time here before any more. It’s not often people get second chances but I’m back to try and have a positive impact on the team between now and the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, his manager, Bloomfield, added, “We’re so pleased to get this signing done. Kal knows the club inside out and the amount of smiles and hugs he got this morning walking through the door tell you how popular he was, and still is.

“As I said when I joined, this club is authentic and that authenticity and what we stand for as a football club has to remain. I find that as a big responsibility for myself to keep that Luton character, and Kal knows the building, everyone knows Kal, they know what he stands for, they know what he’s going to bring.”

Wednesday and Luton lock horns at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as the Owls look for revenge following their gut-punch defeat earlier in the season, and by doing so get back to winning ways on home soil for the first time since New Years Day.