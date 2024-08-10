Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plymouth Argyle will provide the first hurdle for Sheffield Wednesday to overcome on Sunday as the Owls plot a season challenging at the right end of the Championship table.

Whatever the weather at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, it’ll be crystal clear that the winds of change have blown through the halls of Sheffield Wednesday in recent months; new players, new playing style, new expectations.

To a degree, it is the same at the start of any new campaign; some summers welcome in more change than others. And while the summer of 2024 has been a whirlwind of news and shifts at S6, it has been a gentle breeze compared to that of last year and the chaos that followed. The view from the outside and from within the camp is that of a well-settled outfit ready to do battle with those higher up the table.

Wednesday staged their worst-ever start to a league season under Xisco last season, the hangover from a summer of bluster stretching through to the appointment of Danny Röhl in mid-October. Fortunes from that point could not have been more contrasting, with the Owls accruing enough points to have finished eighth in the table from his first outing at Watford.

Barry Bannan is a player who has ridden the ups and downs of life at S6 for the better part of a decade and knows all about the difficulties of the second tier. He expects a stern test against old foes Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, but is thankful to be kicking off their campaign at a buoyant Hillsborough.

“It's going to be another tough game,” Bannan told The Star. “Every game in the Championship is hard, they've got a new manager so everybody is going to out to impress. It's the first game of the season, it's on Sky, so they'll be looking forward to it but so are we. We're lucky that we're playing at home with this fan base behind us. I can't wait now. Pre-season can get a bit boring and we just want to get to the business side of things.”

With miles in the legs and hours of work having gone into tweaks to how Wednesday want to play this season, Bannan is satisfied the squad are well-prepared for what is to come and has every belief they can right the wrongs of last summer to start on track.

“We've done all the 45 or 60 minutes build-up and now it's 90 minutes, full-throttle,” he said. “It's been a long six weeks of playing friendlies and running but we get to get going now. I'm delighted we're at home in front of Sky, we want to get off to a good start because last season that's what killed us. We don't want to be chasing our tails again.”